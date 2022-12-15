PRASAD scheme to promote religious tourism at Bhadradri

Kothagudem: With President of India Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit Bhadrachalam in the district on December 28 to launch the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, the local population is hoping to witness more development of the temple town.

A proposal to identify the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam for the scheme’s implementation was made in the last quarter of 2022 and the union Ministry of Tourism gave its consent to implement the scheme for the development and promotion of religious tourism. Following this, the State Tourism Department officials in coordination with the district administration have prepared plans for the development of the temple town. According to officials, proposals worth Rs.92.04 crore have been prepared for holistic development of the temple town.

It was proposed to develop a Ramayanam theme park on 6.20 acres land, besides cottages for devotees, a craft village and amenities at the temple area. Similarly it was proposed to develop the Parnasala area near Bhadrachalam under the PRASAD scheme.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director B Manohar Rao visited New Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with union Ministry of Tourism officials about the scheme’s implementation.

Speaking to Telangana Today he said discussions were going on the development proposals made under the PRASAD scheme. The amount of funding to be released for the scheme would be known in a couple of days.

TS Government announced Rs 1000 crore package

It might be noted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during his visit to Bhadrachalam in July this year, had announced a Rs.1,000 crore package to find a permanent solution to the menace of Godavari floods in Bhadrachalam and its surrounding mandals in the district.

The State government proposed to initiate measures to avoid flooding in the entire reach of the river in the district by constructing a karakatta (river bund) on Burgampad side of the river, at Parnasala, in Pinapaka and Dummugudem mandals.

The Chief Minister also proposed to construct a housing colony with 2000 to 3000 houses on a higher ground to relocate the families living in low lying areas such as Subhash Nagar, AMC Colony and Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam town.