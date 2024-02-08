Chaos at Prasad’s IMAX as groups exchange blows during ‘Yatra 2’ screening

The clash prompted the theatre management to temporary stop the screening of the movie

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 08:01 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at the Prasad’s IMAX multiplex in the city on Thursday when two groups exchanged blows during the screening of ‘Yatra 2’ movie that revolves around YSR party.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, two groups- one owing alliance to Pawan Kalyan and other YSR party workers are seen jostling and then raining blows on each other. The clash prompted the theatre management to temporary stop the screening of the movie.

Yatra 2 movie was released on Thursday in the two Telugu States. It traces the political journey of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, from starting the YSRCP and becoming the Chief Minister of the A.P.

The Saifabad police when contacted on Wednesday evening said that no complaint was received in this regard so far.