Yatra 2 Trailer: No emotional impact; in fact, it looks like a propaganda attempt

The film is going to be released on February 8, 2024.

By Saki Published Date - 3 February 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh politics are turning out to be the hottest topic shortly, as the state’s legislative assembly polls are just a couple of months away. So, as it happened in 2019, a few members of Tollywood try to influence the AP people once again in 2024 with their films. One such film is Yatra 2 by the director Mahi V. Raghav. The film is going to be released on February 8, 2024, and the makers released the trailer today.

Yatra 2 is the sequel to Yatra from 2019, starring Mammootty, who played YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. Yatra 2 stars Jiiva as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the son of YSR and also the current CM of AP State. Yatra 2 is produced by Shiva Meka under the banner of Three Autumn Leaves and V Celluloid. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.

The Yatra 2 trailer opens with an emotional scene, highlighting the bond YSR and the poor have in the AP. The dialogue is good too. The trailer then shifts to the post-scenario of YSR’s death and his son Jagan taking on ‘Paadha Yatra’ again to meet the admirers of his father. The trailer also shows portrayals of political figures like Sonia Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu, and others.

A dialogue elevating YS Jagan from the actor Subhaleka Sudhakar in the mid part of the trailer came out well, mostly because of the actor’s voice. Another dialogue on credibility also looks impactful. Apart from the dialogues and the huge crowds in the frames, there is nothing much to get engaged in. The most ridiculous part is using the actual pictures of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan in between the scenes instead of the lead actors of the film. This makes Yatra 2 look purely like a propaganda film, missing the emotional essence the film has in the first part.

