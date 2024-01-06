Prasanth Varma’s ‘HanuMan’ sparks creative frenzy, director to collaborate with netizens for next project

Prasanth Varma, actively engaging on social media, has been responding to these poster designs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: ‘HanuMan,’ set for release during Sankranti, has stirred immense anticipation among movie enthusiasts. Directed by Prasanth Varma, known for the success of ‘Zombie Reddy,’ the film has sparked excitement among fans.

Netizens are showcasing their creativity by designing movie posters featuring their favourite stars in the Hanuman version. Prasanth Varma, actively engaging on social media, has been responding to these poster designs.

Impressed by the creative artwork, Prasanth Varma has decided to collaborate with netizens for his upcoming project. In this regard, he took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news.

“I have been witnessing all your fantastic designs for #HANUMAN and many of them left me in #awe. Embracing the love & support you have shown, I want to return some. From now on, keep sending all your amazing work tagging #HanuMania. Good ones will get a shoutout from me and the Best will get to work for my next..! Let’s Celebrate Cinema Together,” he wrote on X.

I have been witnessing all your fantastic designs for #HANUMAN and many of them left me in #awe. Embracing the love & support you have shown, I want to return some ❤️ From now on, keep sending all your amazing work tagging #HanuMania. Good ones will get a shoutout from me and… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 6, 2024