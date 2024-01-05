| Passes For Hanuman Pre Release Event Are Up For Grabs

With Megastar Chiranjeevi attending the pre-release event titled ‘Mega Pre-Release Utsav’, movie enthusiasts and his fans are expected to turn out in huge numbers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Attention Movie Enthusiasts! Shreyas Media, the promotional powerhouse, has exciting news for eager fans awaiting the ‘HanuMan’ pre-release event.

The passes for the event are now up for grabs on the official website of Shreyas Media.

They can book passes by visiting the link: https://www.shreyasgroup.net/event-details/hanuman-mega-pre-release-utsav

The event is scheduled to take place on January 7 at N Convention in Hyderabad from 6 pm onwards.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ boasts a stellar cast including Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai.

Mark your calendars as ‘HanuMan’ is set to hit the screens on January 12th, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for all.