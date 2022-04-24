Prashant Kishor holds talks with KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 AM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Disproving the speculative reports about Prashant Kishor parting ways with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and joining hands with the Congress, the election strategist had a day-long confabulations with the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

TRS party sources confirmed that Chandrashekhar Rao and Prashant Kishor were closeted for discussions that lasted from morning till evening in Pragathi Bhavan. They are likely to continue the discussions on the unfolding political scenario at national level on Sunday also.

For the last three or four days, media organisations and some political parties went overboard in speculating that the election strategist was switching sides after agreeing to work with the TRS. Chandrashekhar Rao had also declared in a recent press conference that he knew Prashant Kishor very well for a long time and that the latter was working with the TRS.

Sources privy to the discussions indicated that some interesting developments are likely at the national level shortly and this could have been the point of intense discussions between the TRS supremo and PK, as the strategist is known.

Prashant Kishor is staying in Pragathi Bhavan guest house.

