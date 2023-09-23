Tollywood actor Navdeep appears before Hyderabad police in drug case

Actor Pallapolu Navdeep, who was issued a notice asking his appearance in connection with a drug case, appeared before the police on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:10 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

The actor came to the HNEW office around 11.30 am and met the officials concerned. The police will question him about his links with the drug peddlers, sources said.

The Gudimalkapur police of Hyderabad has issued a notice to the Tollywood actor asking him to appear before them and to assist in the investigation into a drug case.

On September 14, officials from the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, along with the Gudimalkapur police, arrested three Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and four others, including a Tollywood director, for allegedly possessing and selling contraband to customers in the city.

The police seized various drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy pills and MDMA, from the gang. It was revealed during the investigation that actor Navdeep was in contact with the drug peddlers arrested on September 14.

