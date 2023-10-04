Pregnant woman found hanging in Kothagudem

Soon after her death, Swapna's husband Sai allegedly consumed pesticide. He was being treated at Manugur Government Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A pregnant woman was found hanging at Uppaka village of Pinapaka mandal in the district on Wednesday. Swapna was suspected to have hanged herself following family disputes.

Soon after her death, Swapna’s husband Sai allegedly consumed pesticide. He was being treated at Manugur Government Hospital.

In another incident at Wyra in Khammam district, a fisherman B Ramulu (45) drowned in Wyra reservoir while he was fishing in the reservoir.

Also Read BRS slams PM Modi over false accusations, empty promises