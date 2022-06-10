Pregnant woman’s kin stage protest at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital on Friday for sometime as family members of a pregnant woman staged protest over alleged negligence of doctors at the hospital.

The protesting family members complained that with the negligence of the medical staff foetus died in the womb of a pregnant woman Irpa Vijaya Kumari of Manugur, who was admitted to hospital four days ago for her first childbirth.

Doctors waited for childbirth for four days expecting normal delivery and during that period the foetus died. Following which the doctors performed surgery on the woman to remove the dead foetus.

Since the State government was encouraging normal deliveries the doctors waited for labour pains in the woman for a normal child delivery, the hospital authorities said.

The woman’s mother-in-law Padmavathi complained that the doctors delayed conducting c-section surgery even after the delivery date was over and that caused the loss of the foetus.

