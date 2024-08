Premier golf range opens in Golconda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad Golf Association members during the inauguration of the golf range in Golconda.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) inaugurated its world-class golf driving range at Golconda, Hyderabad on Friday.

The premier facility aims to enhance the golfing experience for enthusiasts. The range features floodlighting for extended practice hours, state-of-the-art ball-tracking technology and expert coaching and training programs.

