Fashion expo Hyderabad: Weave your own ‘Bridal Story’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The countdown begins for the finest luxury fashion exhibition, ‘The Bridal Story’, in Hyderabad. Get ready to witness a high-end premium exhibition of exclusive, creative and scintillating collection of wedding wear, bridal wear, premium designer wear, designer saris, jewellery and more.

‘The Bridal Story’, to be organised in the city at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City, on July 30 and 31, will be a benchmark in the premium, luxury fashion exhibition segment in the country.

Promoted by JITO Ladies Wing – JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing, the exhibition is set to feature top designers, fashion labels, and hand-picked jewellers from across the nation under one roof.

Suman Bachawat, JITO Ladies Wing director & in-charge; Sunita Bohra, national chairperson, JITO Ladies Wing; Sonali Duggar, Secretary; JITO Ladies Wing & national convenor for The Bridal Story; Dimple Jain, national convenor for The Bridal Story Wing, are behind the exhibition.

“We at JITO are aligned with a distinctive goal of giving back to the society, helping people in need, educating children, promoting health, sanitisation and wellness among citizens. So, our vision has prompted us to create many activities, events, exhibitions which are executed throughout the year to fund all our social activities,” they shared.

Sarlla Bhutoria, chairperson, JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing; Sudha Keemti, secretary, JITO Hyderabad Ladies Wing; Sudha Jain, creative head for The Bridal Story, added: “’The Bridal Story’ is one of our initiatives to create a premium marketplace which houses top designers, jewellers, fashion designer labels under one roof, as we have seen Hyderabad has evolved drastically and the fashion scene has grown exponentially, thus providing a complete luxurious avenue to the discerning shoppers. ‘The Bridal Story’ is way beyond any traditional fashion exhibition. It will be one of the most premium exhibitions of its kind in the city.”

‘The Bridal Story’ entices the most refined exhibitors, the crème de la crème of the society, to put together the best of everything for your much-desired fairy-tale wedding. It promises to be the preferred choice of destination for every future bride, groom and their entourage.

The Bridal Story aims to showcase ace designers, bespoke jewellery and all there is in the wedding business to transform a routine wedding to an exhilarating experience. Actor Saanvi Meghana, top models, and fashion enthusiasts showcased some premium designer wear on the ramp along with exotic jewellery announcing the dates of ‘The Bridal Story’ premium luxury exhibition.