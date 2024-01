President nominates Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Singh Sandhu to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 01:00 PM

