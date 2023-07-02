| Pride Of Telangana Awards 2023 Presented In Hyderabad On Sunday

Pride of Telangana Awards 2023 was divided into categories of Achiever and Emerging

Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Showcasing the remarkable achievements of individuals and emerging talents across 12 diverse categories and highlighting their invaluable contributions to the state, the Pride of Telangana Awards 2023, were presented here on Sunday.

The awards were divided into categories of Achiever and Emerging and the award categories were Art and Culture, Education, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Infrastructure, NGO, Retail, SME, Sports, Star Woman, and Start-ups.

A jury panel, comprising accomplished personalities from various fields including TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, actor and politician, Murali Mohan, Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur, Shilpa Reddy, Managing Director, Ratnadeep, Sandeep Agarwal, Founder, Fernandez Hospitals, Dr. Evita Fernandez and Vice-Chairperson, Narayanamma Institute of Technology, Srividya Reddy Gunampalli, selected the award winners.

