Prime members gain early access to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at midnight today; check details here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: E-commerce giant Amazon India has announced the Great Republic Day Sale, the company’s first sale of the year. The sale will go live on January 15 and will last until January 20.

However, Prime Subscribers get early access to the sale, as it will go live for them on January 14, 24 hours earlier than non-Prime users.

The five-day sale is slated to bring numerous deals, discounts, exchange offers and much more on various categories, including smartphones, fashion, electronics and others.

As part of the sale, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 per cent instant discount to SBI credit card users and EMI transactions.

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 40 per cent discount on top-selling phones, up to 75 per cent discount on electronics and accessories, and up to 60 per cent deals on home appliances and more. In addition to discounts and card offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI, are also available for selected devices.

The company is also back with its limited-time “8 PM Deals”. These deals will offer a good discount and will be available for just 4 hours, starting from 8 pm daily.

The sale will host over 60 new launches in different segments. With the top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and others, you can expect something new in this Amazon Sale.

The iPhone 13, which was the best-selling smartphone in 2022, will be available at a discounted price during the sale. In addition, devices such as the OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iQOO Neo 6, Redmi Note 11, and others will also be discounted.