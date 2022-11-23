Private school vice-principal found hanging in Mancherial

Police suspect he could have ended his life over family disputes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:39 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Mancherial: A 35-year-old man, Zobin, a native of Kerala working as a vice-principal with a private school in Jannaram, was found hanging in his quarters on the school premises on Wednesday. Police suspect he could have ended his life over family disputes.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector Satheesh said Zobin, who was working with the school for the last seven years, was said to have had an argument with his wife around 9 pm. He was found hanging a little later.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Zobin is survived by his wife and two children.