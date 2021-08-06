Priya Prakash Varrier wows fans in a shiny spaghetti red top

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her famous ‘winking’ video went viral in the year 2018.

The ‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier took to Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, which made her fans go awww.

The actor, who is quite active on social media, got seven million followers on Instagram. In the photographs uploaded on the photo-sharing platform, the actor wore a spaghetti red top and a black skirt and looked quite cute. She was dressed by Susan Lawerence and styled by Asaniya Nazrin.

On the work front, she has been paired with Teja Sajja for the movie ‘Ishq’, which was one of the first films that got released in the theatres after the lockdown. Apart from this, she is working in the Kannada film ‘Vishnu Priya’.

