Priyamani in a happy phase of career

The South star discusses her upcoming film Quotation Gang, in which she portrays a contract killer

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:13 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: In recent years, Priyamani has impressed viewers by choosing unusual roles. Following a standout performance in Bhamakalapam, the actor will play a contract killer in her next multilingual film, Quotation Gang, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Sunny Leone. The trailer of the dark crime thriller film was unveiled recently. The 38-year-old actor says she is happy with where her career is at this point since she is getting interesting and challenging roles rather than just romantic ones.

The shooting of Quotation Gang began a few days before the first Covid-19 wave and had to be halted due to the subsequent lockdown. The cast was uncertain whether the production would be completed for two years. Priyamani, who looked super intense in the first-look poster, said, “We were fortunate that the film went back on track.”

Describing her part in the movie, the star says, “I play the role of a contract killer named Shakuntala; I am essentially hired to kill people. Because she doesn’t speak much but yet completes the task at hand, you may alternatively refer to her as a silent killer. She has a gang and will do anything for them. Jackie’s character Mustafa assigns her the jobs. You can expect the unexpected from me in this film.”

This Vivek K Kannan-directed movie is based on a true gang that operates out of Kerala. “Each character in the movie plays a very important part and has the power to change the course of the entire plot. Finding the appropriate body language was a challenge for me. The most difficult aspect, however, was when we began filming after the lockdown and I had to perform a fight scene in the rain in a single shot,” shared Priyamani, who wants to play a full-fledged comedy or a gray character in the future.

The actor was excited to work with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff. “Having a legend like Jackie Shroff on the sets is an amazing feeling. He has given so many useful inputs, and since we talk Tamil in the original film, he was very particular about getting the look and skin tone right,” said the actor, who enjoys spending time with her family and binge-watching TV shows and movies on OTT.

The actor, who is currently enjoying a vacation in the US, will return soon to work on the Venkat Prabhu film Custody starring actor Naga Chaitanya. Priyamani also has projects like Maidaan with Ajay Devgn and a Pradeep Maddali film on the Ashtadasa Shakti Peethas in the country.