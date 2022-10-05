Priyamani extends good wishes to KCR

Published Date - 03:39 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Actor Priyamani, who has appeared in several Telugu movies such as ‘Golimaar’, ‘Kshetram’, ‘Narappa’, and most recently in ‘Bhamakalapam’ and ‘Virata Parvam’, extended her best wishes to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao as he announced the launch of his national party BRS on the occasion of Dasara.

“I wish all the best to KCR garu and big thumbs up to him for starting a national party. If this move benefits the general public, then there’s no better news than this today,” said the actor and National Award winner, speaking exclusively to ‘Telangana Today’.