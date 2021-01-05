Priyanka Chopra announces ‘We Can Be Heroes’ sequel

Jonas shared a still from the film featuring her in a short bob haircut donning a white coloured blazer and bold make-up.

Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s superhero flick ‘We Can Be Heroes.’ The ‘Baywatch’ actor who essays a pivotal role in the flick made the announcement through her Instagram stories.

Jonas shared a still from the film featuring her in a short bob haircut donning a white coloured blazer and bold make-up. The 38-year-old actor went on to announce that Rodriguez and Netflix are developing the sequel to the film.

“And…BREAKING NEWS: The heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with Rodrigues and Netflix,” she wrote along with the picture.

According to Variety, the movie follows young heroes of Earth’s superheroes, whose parents have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The children are left with no choice but to work together to save their parents and the world.

‘We Can Be Heroes’ is a spin-off of ‘Spy Kids,’ and ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.’

According to Netflix, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week, reported Variety. The superhero flick hosts an ensemble cast of Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others.