Priyanka Chopra gives Oprah Winfrey twist to viral ‘Elf on Shelf’ challenge

Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night.

By | Published: 5:38 pm

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday jumped on the viral ‘Elf on Shelf’ trend and gave it ‘Oprah on Chopra’ twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywood’s brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and more took on the ‘elf on shelf’ tradition, which is associated with the Christmas cheer.

Elf on the shelf is a popular holiday tradition, in which parents place a small elf doll in their home and tell their children that the elf watches over them during the day and reports back to the North Pole at night.

Each morning, after returning from his “mission”, the elf is placed in a different location in the home.

This year, celebrities are sharing images of themselves with another celebrity super-imposed onto their shoulder. The catch: Like ‘elf on the shelf,’ their names must rhyme.

Taking on the viral challenge, the ‘Baywatch’ star hopped on to Instagram, and gave the challenge American Talk show host Oprah Winfrey twist and shared photo of herself with Winfrey on her shoulder.

Dressed in a white designer dress, the ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ star superimposed an elated Winfrey on her shoulder.

Chopra captioned the post as, “Oprah on Chopra. Boom. (laughing with teary eyes emoji) #hadto #myelf @oprah.”

Earlier, Hollywood stars including Kerry Washington, Debra Messing and others have taken the viral challenge.