Pro-farmer measures led to increase of paddy production in TS: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Painampalli of Palair constituency on Friday.

Khammam: Paddy production increased manifold in Telangana with the pro-farmer measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Telangana Farmers faced many difficulties to produce as little as 40 lakh metric tonnes paddy in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh but now the State was producing as much as 1.40 crore metric tonnes paddy. It has become possible due to many schemes undertaken by the government, he said.

The minister along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and the local MLA K Upender Reddy inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Painampalli in Palair constituency in the district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar informed that paddy cultivation area in the district has increased. Paddy was cultivated in 2.89 lakh acres and agriculture officials estimated that there would be a yield of 6.66 lakh metric tonnes.

Most of the paddy cultivation was done in Palair, Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli constituencies under NSP ayacut. A total of 220 procurement centres, with all required facilities, have been set up across the district and more centres would be set up if needed. The State government procured paddy even during the Covid-19 crisis and deposited the cash in the farmer’s bank accounts. The Chief Minister was working hard for the welfare of farmers, who were neglected by the governments in the past.

Telangana government was the only government in the country to provide Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to the farmers along with minimum support prices for the agriculture produce, besides quality seeds, Ajay Kumar explained.

District Collector VP Gautham said there 24 centers were set up by DCMS, 48 by IKP, 144 by PACS and four by Agriculture Market Committees. The process of allotment of purchasing centres to the mills has been started. FAQ rules should be followed in purchase centres.