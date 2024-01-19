Pro Kabaddi League: Akshit propels Bulls to win over Titans

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 19 January 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Bulls raider Akshit Dhull came on as a substitute and proved to be a game-changer with nine raid points to lead his side to a commanding 42-26 win over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Titans, who are enduring another forgettable season languishing at the bottom of the table, welcomed Bulls in the opening match of the Hyderabad leg in an electrifying atmosphere. Captain Pawan Sehrawat was up against his former side and Titans made a good start with a 3-0 lead. But Sherawat was caught by Abhisekh Singh during his raid to send him to the bench silencing the home crowd.

Defender Mohit Rathe registered the match’s first Super tackle to lift the home side to take the side to a 6-5 lead after trailing 4-5. By the end of the first half, Titans were leading 12-9.

In the second half, the Bulls looked like a different team as they inflicted All Out on Titans courtesy of raider Vikash Kandola who gave his side an 18-15 lead. And soon followed the Bulls dominance in the tie taking a lead of 20-15 and soon entered the second strategic timeout with a score of 22-16 in the Bulls favour.

Raider Akshit made his presence felt collecting vital raid points and with just 10 minutes to go, Titan faced second All Out trailing 19-26. And shortly followed by the third All Out for the home side, the Bulls took complete control.