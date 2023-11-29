Pro Kabaddi League: This season will be memorable for Telugu Titans fans, says Pawan

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to start on December 2 and Telugu Titans are geared up for the new challenge

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 08:24 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Hyderabad: The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to start on December 2 and Telugu Titans are geared up for the new challenge. Titans made headlines in the auction purchasing Indian Kabaddi men’s team captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a whopping Rs 2.60 crore.

Pawan, who is known as the ‘hi-flyer raider’ because of his agility, speed, and acrobatic raiding style and covers significant distances making him a challenging player for the defenders to catch. And for the second consecutive season he has emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the league.

The 27-year-old was previously picked by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.26 crore in the last season. “The franchise has shown trust in me which I should honour and perform my best and take the team to the latter stages of the competition,” Pawan said. “When a franchise invests a significant amount of money, greater responsibility is placed on the shoulders, which inspires me to give my all,” he added.

Hailing from Bawana, Delhi from an agricultural family, Pawan started playing kabaddi at a tender age and made his PKL debut in season three with Bengaluru Bulls. However, his breakthrough season was season six where he played a pivotal role in Bengaluru Bulls’ maiden league title. He was crowned the league’s Most Valuable Player. Since then, there is no looking back as he emerged one of the biggest kabaddi stars.

Titans, who previously finished at the bottom-end of the table in the last three seasons, will be buoyed by Pawan’s arrival and will look to clinch the first title. “I want the team to progress into the playoffs and then to the final. I want this season to be a memorable one for the Titans fans,” Pawan said.

The game has seen rise in the country with PKL playing a significant role. Over the years the league has produced numerous talented players who have made their name on the international stage. Having led the Indian men’s kabaddi team to a gold medal in the recently-held Hangzhou Asian Games, Pawan is optimistic that kabaddi will soon be included in the Olympics. “The sport is growing in our country and in the world at a tremendous speed with increased viewership every year. I am confident kabaddi will soon be part of the Olympics.”

Pawan is rearing to roar in the upcoming season and Titans will open their campaign against Gujarat Giants in the opening game on December 2 in Ahmedabad. “The training session is going well. People will witness how well we perform on December 2,” confident Pawan concluded.