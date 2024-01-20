Pawan Sehrawat masterclass leads Telugu Titans to huge win at home

They inflicted the first All Out in the 10th minute of the game to take a 15-9 lead and never let go after that.
Hyderabad: Raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Omkar Patil’s best efforts led Telugu Titans to their first home win and season’s second win as they thrashed UP Yoddhas 49-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.
It was a clash between two stars Pawan Sehraawat and Pardeep Narwal, skippers of Titans and Yoddhas respectively but the former took the day’s honours with 16 points to Pardeep’s 10. High-flyer Pawan collected the first super raid with three points with the score in balance at 5-5 in the first six minutes.
Soon after, Yoddhas endured their first All Out with the Titans skipper’s super raid. The home side which has been struggling all season looked a different team. They took a five-point lead at the first strategic timeout.
Titans’ Omkar Patil joined the party with a super raid with four-point raid and later caught Yoddhas’ Ashu Singh in his next in a crucial do-or-die raid as the home side ended the first half with a comfortable 24-16 with the crowd anticipating the much-awaited win.
With just a few minutes into the second half, Yoddhas faced their second All Out that gave a 28-17 lead in Titans’ favour. A third All Out saw hosts take a 39-21 that almost shut the door on the visitors. While Omkar shone bright collecting two super raids next, the Titans defence too put on a show with Sandeep Dhull leading the defence that helped them clinch a big win.