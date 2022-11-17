Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans coach Venkatesh confident of turnaround

The third leg of season nine will start from Friday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Pro Kabaddi League is back in the city of Hyderabad after a three years gap due to Covid-19 hiatus. The third leg of season nine will start from Friday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The home team Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors in the opening in front of the home crowd.

Speaking on the eve, Venkatesh Goud, coach Telugu Titans, said, “After a three years, Pro Kabaddi is back in Hyderabad. Telugu fans are very supportive and playing in front of them is always exciting. The encouragement of fans will give a big boost to the players to perform well in the game.”

However, the Titans had a tough outing losing 13 out of 14 matches they played. When asked about their future plans the coach said, “Initially, we struggled regarding team combinations and we made mistakes. From those we have learned a lot and we are now ready with our best defenders and raiders.”

“This leg is very crucial for every team because it decides the play-off spots. However, Telugu Titans are out of play-off contention but not from the tournament. We have eight matches remaining. We will win them without committing mistakes,” he added.

Both the Telugu speaking States encourage Kabaddi and we have disappointed them from our past outing but not now, said Venkatesh Goud.

“Our audience has faith in us and we won’t disappoint them. We are coming up with good strategies and techniques to win the matches whoever the opponent is. However, a few of our players were injured but we will entertain our Telugu fans with more action in Hyderabad what they missed previously. We will end our campaign on high,” concluded the Hyderabadi.