Projects continue to receive inflows in Mancherial, Nirmal

Published: 8:35 pm

Mancherial/Nirmal: Irrigation projects of Mancherial and Nirmal districts continued to receive inflows following rains in upstream areas on Thursday.

Sripada Yellampalli Project situated near Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal, registered 38,907 cusecs of inflows, resulting in the rise of the water level to 147.5 meters as against the total storage capacity of 148 meters. It saw 42,768 cusecs of outflows. Surplus water was released downstream by lifting eight gates.

Similarly, Kaddem Narayana Reddy Project of Nirmal district had inflows of 2,055 cusecs. Consequently, the water level of the project reached to 698.3 feet when compared to the total storage capacity of 700 feet. It recorded outflows by 4,868 cusecs. Kumram Bheem project belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad too witnessed inflows due to the showers.

