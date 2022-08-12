Prominent TT player complains of harassment on Instagram

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:14 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: An Indian Table Tennis player approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime police alleging she was being harassed by some persons on Instagram.

In the complaint submitted to the police by her father on Thursday, the player said the miscreants, who seemed to be using fake profiles, were making abusive comments and sending derogatory messages to her for the last few days. As the harassment increased recently, she approached the police.

Following the complaint, the Cybercrime Cell police booked a case and took up investigation. Efforts were to identify and nab the miscreants.

The same player had lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police in February when her Facebook account was hacked.