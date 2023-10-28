Protests at Gandhi Bhavan as Cong denies Jubilee Hills ticket to Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy expressed his displeasure and resigned from the Congress after the party allotted the Jubilee Hills ticket to former MP and cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

Updated On - 08:06 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: After being denied the Congress Party ticket from Jubilee Hills, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy’s supporters threw stones and attacked Gandhi Bhavan here tearing TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s photos on Saturday.

“Jubilee Hills is the only seat in Hyderabad where the Congress party is likely to win. It was surprising that such a seat was given to someone who was not associated with the constituency,” he said.

He complained that the party also floated a rule of one ticket to one family and that two tickets have been given in certain cases. He said it is wrong on the part of the party to ignore the family of a leader like PJR in Hyderabad and added that he will definitely contest from Jubilee Hills and is exploring all options.

