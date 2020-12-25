Protests greet BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in Jagtial

They staged protest demonstration by holding placards and raised slogans against BJP president and Union Government for delaying the release of gram panchayat funds.

Published: 6:51 pm

Jagtial: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tasted the ire of TRS workers as well as sarpanches of various gram panchayats in Jagtial on Friday.

After coming to know about the tour prgramme of Sanjay in town, sarpanches of Jagtial assembly constituency as well as TRS activists staged a protest demonstration at Dharur bridge demanding that the BJP leader and Karimnagar MP get sanctions for the pending Rs 1,024 crore gram panchayat funds from the union government.

They staged protest demonstration by holding placards and raised slogans against BJP president and Union Government for delaying the release of gram panchayat funds. Local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar and Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasanth also participated in the protest.

Enraged over the incident, BJP activists also staged a counter protest and entered into an argument with police demanding the arrest of TRS leaders. Police cleared the way by arresting TRS activists.

