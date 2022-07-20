Protests in Karimnagar against 5 percent GST on milk, milk based products

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists on Wednesday staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the imposition of five percent goods and services tax (GST) on milk and milk based products by the union government led by the BJP.

Based on TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s instructions, TRS workers staged dharna and protest demonstrations in different places of the district. Raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government, they wanted the center to take back its decision.

In Karimnagar, TRS leaders led by Mayor Y Sunil Rao and party district president GV Ramakrishna Rao staged the protest by offering milk to children stating that children would lose an opportunity to consume milk with the center’s decision.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that While Telangana government was trying to provide more benefits to the public by introducing a number of welfare and developmental programmes, the union government was always trying to impose a burden on the people by increasing taxes.

Stating that it was not proper on the part of the union government to impose five percent GST on milk and milk products, he demanded PM to take back the central’s decision.

Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar along with municipal chairperson Boga Sravani staged a dharna at Tahsilchowk in Jagtial town.

Ramagundam Mayor Dr Bangi Anil Kumar and deputy mayor Nadipalli Abhishek Rao participated in the protest held in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district.

In Korutla, TRS workers took out a rally in the town and submitted a memorandum to RDO.

