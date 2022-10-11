Public resent against YSRCP growing in Andhra Pradesh: Prudhvi Raj

Published Date - 09:25 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Rajanna-Siricilla: Actor turned politician Balireddy Prudhvi Raj of the Jana Sena on Tuesday said public resentment against the YSR Congress Party was on the rise in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP would also be affected by the advent of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi announced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

Speaking to reporters after darshan at the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Prudhvi Raj said the three capitals issue in AP would not be solved in the near future since the issue was pending with the court.

Talking about Jana Sena, he said the party had lost the elections in 43 constituencies by a whisker, and that both the Jana Sena and TDP parties were strengthened. Stating that development in the State had stalled, he said goondaism was growing in the state. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was threatening ministers and MLAs to create publicity about development that did not happen, he said.

The value of the Assembly had also declined under Jagan, with leaders using abusive language given ministerial posts, he said, adding that it was not proper on part of Minister Roja to make personal comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.