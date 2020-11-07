Pubs in Hyderabad raided for Covid-19 rule violations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police raided four pubs in Jubilee Hills on Friday night following complaints of violation of Covid-19 guidelines.
According to the police, the management of the four pubs failed to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and were allowing large gatherings on their premises. The pubs had also opened their dance floors for visitors.
On information, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West) raided the pubs and detained four persons, who were later handed over to the custody of the Jubilee Hills police for further action.
