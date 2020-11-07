Pubs in Hyderabad raided for Covid-19 rule violations

According to the police, the management of the four pubs failed to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and were allowing large gatherings on their premises. The pubs had also opened their dance floors for visitors.

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police raided four pubs in Jubilee Hills on Friday night following complaints of violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the police, the management of the four pubs failed to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and were allowing large gatherings on their premises. The pubs had also opened their dance floors for visitors.