Pucca houses to homeless weavers after BJP coming to power: Bandi Sanjay

Yadadri-Bhongir: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday assured that pucca houses would be allocated to the homeless weavers and handloom weavers after BJP coming to power in the state in the next elections.

Speaking at the National Handloom Day celebrations held at Bhudhan Pochampally in the district, Sanjay said that weavers, who would dedicate their life to extend different designs and varieties of cloths to the society, have got a raw deal from the governments and were living in bad conditions. He alleged that 400 weavers committed suicide in Telangana after formation of separate state. Suicides of these weavers might have averted, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reacted on time, he added.

Sanjay said the TRS government has extended ex-gratia to the families of Punjab farmers, who died during the farm law protests, but did not extended any help to the families of weavers, who committed suicide in Telangana over the last eight years. He held the TRS government responsible for bad condition of handloom sector. He also criticised the Chief Minister for not fulfilling his poll promises to weavers. He assured that if BJP was voted to power in the state, clothes produced by weavers would be purchased by the government like paddy procurement from the farmers.

Strongly criticising the Chief Minister for boycotting NITI Aayog meeting, Sanjay said that the Chief Minister should have attended the meeting and raise the issues instead of blaming the Centre. He pointed out that the BJP government has extended Rs 700 crores to Telangana under Integrated Silk Scheme. It was also extending six kg yarn to the each farmer on subsidy under National Handloom Development Programme.