Puja material worth Rs 10 lakh gutted in Mancherial

A large quantity of material used for pujas in temples was gutted when a shop caught fire due to an electric short circuit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A large quantity of material used for pujas in temples was gutted when a shop caught fire due to an electric short circuit here on Monday morning. The value of the property damaged was assessed to be Rs.10 lakh.

District Fire Officer B Ajay Kumar said the material stored in the shop belonging to Srinivas was reduced to ashes in the fire. Two fire engines from Mancherial fire station and Bellampalli station were called in to extinguish the fire.

