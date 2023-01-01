Devotees throng Gudem temple in Mancherial on New Year’s Day

Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal had a heavy inflow of devotees in connection with New Year
Mancherial: The ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal had a heavy inflow of devotees in connection with New Year on Sunday.
Devotees from across the district and the neighboring Peddapali and Jagtial districts made a beeline to the shrine and performed special prayers.
They earlier had a holy dip in Godavari on the outskirts of the village and formed long queues to visit the temple from early morning.