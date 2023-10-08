Punjab CM challenges Opposition for debate on Nov 1

By IANS Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Chandigarh:m Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday challenged the Opposition for a debate on issues pertaining to the state on November 1.

The Chief Minister said the hands and souls of Opposition leaders — BJP’s Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Badal and Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring — are drenched with blood of the state as they have betrayed Punjab and its people. He said the people can never forgive them for their sins against Punjab.

Mann asked these leaders to prepare well for the proposed debate on Punjab Day where he will expose them badly for their misdeeds.

The Chief Minister said the debate will be centered around who and how Punjab has been looted till now, nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, Gurbani, river waters and others.

He said they have deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people of state. Mann dared them to participate in this open debate before Punjabis and the media.

The Chief Minister said these leaders have ample of time to prepare for this debate, adding they can make as many notes as they want defend themselves.

However, Mann said as he will speak only the truth so he needs no paper for help and he will participate in debate without any paper. He asked the leaders to do as much cramming as they want because ultimately he will uncover all their misdeeds during debate.