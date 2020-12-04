Punters using fake GPS apps to play online games

With a ban in place on online games such as Rummy, a game of chance, punters are now resorting to using fake Global Positioning System (GPS) location apps to mislead the police on their location

Hyderabad: Its a cat and mouse game in which the punters always try to stay a step ahead of the police. The more the cops cracks down on their activities, the more innovative ways the punters seek to explore in their pursuit of staying in the game.

With a ban in place on online games such as Rummy, a game of chance, punters are now resorting to using fake Global Positioning System (GPS) location apps to mislead the police on their location.

With such apps, though punters play the game here, what bounces off during tracking of their location by the police is a fake current location showing it as elsewhere. While online rummy app is blocked in the State, punters here these days are resorting to this ploy to play the game of chance.

Following several cases of youngsters, professionals and college students, losing money in online games and in some incidents even committing suicide, the State government had banned online games in 2017. However, this has not deterred punters in betting money and looking for newer ways.

“Along with other online games, even Rummy online too was banned by the State government. Since then, there is no possibility to play the game online here and punters will not be able to open it. After the ban, the Rummy online link does not open here in the State as necessary steps have been taken by the Information Technology wing experts. Following this, the organisers have now set up a unique program to the online rummy game,” said a cybercrime official from Hyderabad.

The city police who busted few betting rackets recently have found out that punters have started installing fake GPS apps for playing the game online.

“Though they play the game from their drawing rooms of their houses here in Hyderabad, due to the settings with the fake GPS app, their location is shown in as being from other States,” the officials said. Though the game is played here, the fake GPS location app changes their locations as being in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir etc, and provides illegal access to the online game.

Officials expressed worry at many persons, particularly the youngsters getting attracted to the game. “It is a matter of concern,” an official said.

Instant loan apps can hack phone

Beware of fraudsters using online instant loan lending mobile applications to target those in need of instant money. Cyber experts warn of phones being hacked and contacts misused by these fraudsters.

According to the police, a phishing message link is sent to persons applying for instant loans on mobile applications.

“The fraudsters either send a link with a message or a QR code which needs to be scanned by a person applying for the online loan. Once bank account details and credentials including the OTP are entered, the mobile phone are hacked,” said Harinath, ACP, Rachakonda Cybercrime Cell.

After hacking the phone, the fraudsters save the contacts stored in them and misuse them in way of blackmailing and extorting money from the victims.

Fraudsters make calls to a random mobile number saved in the contact list of the victim saying they have been named as the surety for the loans and demand them to repay it. “They make threatening calls and also send fake legal notices to their phones and pressurise them. Due to this, some get scared and without approaching the police, end up paying money to these fraudsters,” the senior official said.

