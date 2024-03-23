Purchase of unreserved tickets through ATVMs and UTS App reaches 44 per cent in SCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 07:13 PM

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts towards digitalisation, the South Central Railway (SCR) has been encouraging the purchase of unreserved tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) and UTS mobile App.

This has facilitated the rail users in a big way and now out of the total unreserved tickets purchased across the zone, 44 per cent of the tickets are being purchased through them.

More than 300 ATVMs have been installed at 147 major and medium stations across the zone. These machines consist of touch screen and can be accessed easily through menu driven process. Payment can be made through smart cards purchased at counters or through any UPI apps by scanning the QR code displayed on the screen.

Facilitators will also be available at most of these stations to guide the passengers. Rail users can obtain the tickets on their own or through facilitators at these ATVMs and there is no extra cost involved for this process.

SCR officials said the UTS App was a big leap in the modern ticketing system and a boon for passengers who travel on unreserved tickets. The App enables the passengers to purchase tickets beyond 15 meters and within 10 km from journey commencement station in case of suburban stations and beyond 15 meters and within 20 km from commencement station in case of non-suburban stations.

“If passengers are nearby station premises, they can also purchase tickets by scanning station specific QR code at the station. It enables passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets, platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without the hassle of waiting in queues at booking counters,” said an official.

Anyone with a smart phone of Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system can download the app free of cost. The UTS app is user friendly and consists of various key features such as Multi Language Support and Help tab which provides different kinds of customers support.