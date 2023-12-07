‘Purr-fectly’ Pampered: Hyderabad’s Petfolk launches home grooming services

Petfolk's team of expert groomers will now provide their grooming services at the pet owner's doorstep, reaching out to them on eco-friendly bikes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: Professional pet care facility from Hyderabad Petfolk, on Thursday launched its Home Pet Grooming Services with an aim to reach out to pet lovers within a short time of their requirement.

Petfolk’s team of expert groomers will now provide their grooming services at the pet owner’s doorstep, reaching out to them on eco-friendly bikes that enables to offer services much economically with ease and flexibility.

In this inaugural phase, Petfolk has expanded its reach beyond traditional grooming centres and enhanced the overall pet care experience among pet owners by bringing professional grooming services directly to their homes, a press release said.

Petfolk already has state-of-the-art mobile pet grooming services, utilizing specially designed vans equipped with cutting-edge technology. The new venture into home grooming is available through a user-friendly e-commerce platform, available both as a web app and a mobile app. The platform showcases a diverse range of high-quality pet products, ensuring pet owners have access to premium supplies for their furry companions.

To contact Petfolk: 73311-38587