Puvvada asks party cadre to ensure huge majority in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

(Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay was speaking at Koratikal in Munugode mandal in Nalgonda district during his elections campaign) Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday asked the TRS (BRS) cadre to work towards winning a huge majority to the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode by-poll

Nalgonda: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday asked the TRS (BRS) cadre to work towards winning a huge majority to the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugode by-poll as the entire country was eagerly watching the political developments in the constituency.

Campaigning at Koratikal village of Munugode mandal, Ajay Kumar said the by-poll was forced upon the constituency due to the vest interests of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had accepted that his company got a Rs.18,000 crore-contract of coal mining from the Centre. Reddy had sold the faith shown by the people of Munugode on him for his personal benefit.

Stating that the by-elections were part of the conspiracy to stop Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from entering national politics, the Minister said held the Congress responsible for the present situation in the country. He pointed out that Congress was not in a position to face the BJP. Hence, the Chief Minister had floated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The Electricity (Amendment) Act would come into force and meters would also be fixed to agricultural pump sets if the people of Munugode voted for the BJP in the by-elections. The Narendra Modi government had failed in fronts, he said, adding that Rajgopal Reddy never made any effort for the development of Munugode assembly constituency when he was MLA.

He alleged that RSS and communal forces had entered the villages of Munugode and were trying to create a rift between the people.