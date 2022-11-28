Qualitative change in national politics, possible only through CM KCR: TRS NRI global coordinator

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: A qualitative change will be possible in India only through Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said TRS (now BRS) NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala. He stated that the party as well as the Chief Minister were receiving an overwhelming support from people from various walks of life in India as well as NRIs living abroad.

In a meeting with the Qatar NRI unit members at Doha, Mahesh said the development and welfare programmes of the TRS (BRS) government in Telangana, were attracting the attention of the world. He said that Telangana model had become a role model for rest of India. He recalled that the Chief Minster had been pursuing the idea of bringing qualitative change in national politics since a meeting with the NRIs at Pragathi Bhavan in March 2018.

“Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will play an active role in national politics after the 2023 Lok Sabha polls and strive to bring a qualitative change,” said, Mahesh, who is visiting Doha in his personal capacity to attend the Football World Cup 2022 and participated in the meeting which was attended by migrants from the States of Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, he was presented with a special currency note issued by Qatar marking the Football World Cup 2022.

TRS (BRS) NRI Qatar president Sridhar Abbagauni and other members welcomed Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to foray in national politics and extended their full support in his endeavours to bring the qualitative change. They said all the NRIs will play their part during the elections by directly or indirectly campaigning for the party.