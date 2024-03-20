Quality Inn, Park Hyatt enter final in HRATS T20 Cricket tourney

Quality Inn Residency and Park Hyatt recorded wins over their respective opponents in the semifinal clashes to enter the final of the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: Quality Inn Residency and Park Hyatt recorded wins over their respective opponents in the semifinal clashes to enter the final of the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal, Tufani Khan displayed an excellent performance with the bat to score an unbeaten 73-run knock which included seven fours and three sixes to power Quality Inn to a 10-wicket win over Taj Krishna. Batting first, Taj Krishna posted 153/6 in 20 overs, Anil top-scored with 58 runs. Later, Tufani’s brilliance and Lokesh Yadav’s unbeaten 49 took their side home in 15.3 overs.

In the second semifinal, Park Hyatt registered a five-wicket victory over Blu Plaza. Batting first, Blu Plaza were bundled out for 103 runs in 18.5 overs. Shubham Tandle shone with a figure of 3/16. In reply, Park Hyatt comfortably chased down the target in 13.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Semifinals: Taj Krishna 153/6 in 20 overs ( Anil 58, Lakshman Rao 28) lost to Quality Inn Residency 154/0 in 15.3 overs (Tufani Khan 73 no, Lokesh Dave 49 no ) Radisson Blu Plaza 103 in 18.5 overs ( SK Quadri 30, N Gopi 2/20, Amit Negi 2/21, Shubham Tandle 3/16) lost to Park Hyatt 105/5 in 13.2 overs (G Naresh Kumar 25, Amit Negi 27).