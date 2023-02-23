Rabies prevention in focus: Amala Akkineni advocates for safe communities

According to her, the most effective way to control rabies is through prevention by vaccinating animals, particularly street dogs, and cats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Blue Cross Hyderabad Chairperson, Amala Akkineni, urged communities to take action against the spread of rabies, a deadly disease that affects warm-blooded animals, including dogs and cats.

According to her, the most effective way to control rabies is through prevention by vaccinating animals, particularly street dogs, and cats. “Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. The only effective control is prevention through vaccination and post-bite first aid and vaccination,” she said.

The issue of rabies is compounded by rapid urbanisation, which produces large amounts of garbage that feeds and breeds stray animals, particularly street dogs.

Pointing out that killing or removing street dogs has never worked, the Blue Cross Hyderabad said, “It creates a vacuum that is quickly filled with new dogs that migrate for food, breed, and replace the earlier population.”

To combat Rabies, the Blue Cross Hyderabad recommends the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) by managing all street dogs through animal birth control surgery and anti-rabies vaccines. This approach, known as ABC/ARV, prevents dog breeding, and dog aggression, and creates safe zones for communities.

The Blue Cross Hyderabad describes the ABC/ARV as the solution that works and adds that, “It prevents the spread of Rabies and creates safe communities for both animals and humans.” It also recommended ensuring that all dogs on their street are sterilised and vaccinated against rabies.