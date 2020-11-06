Rachakonda cops set up community CCTV camera network in Pocharam

These cameras were installed at a cost of Rs.13.5 lakh at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas of the locality.

By | Published: 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: As part of expanding its Community CCTV camera network, the Rachakonda Police on Friday added 75 CCTV cameras in Pocharam village. with Labour Minister Ch.Malla Reddy and Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat formally inaugurating the augmented network.

These cameras were installed at a cost of Rs.13.5 lakh at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas of the locality. As of now, there are 396 Community CCTV cameras and 2,841 ‘Nenu Saitham’ cameras installed under the limits of the Ghatkesar Police Station, officials said, adding that in the recent past, snatching cases, burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footage.

Speaking on the occasion, Malla Reddy said it was a great initiative where citizens with the help of police came forward and installed CCTV cameras for their own security. Appealing to the public to join hands for a safer Rachakonda, the minister also asked local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the remaining colonies of Boduppal municipality.

Bhagwat said CCTV cameras had become an important aspect of modern day policing with almost 67% of crimes being detected with the help of CCTV footage. He urged the citizens and public representatives to come forward and install more cameras in their respective areas.

Malkajigiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy, ACP Venkateswarlu and others were present.

