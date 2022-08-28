Rachakonda CP urges police job aspirants to start preparing for PET, final tests

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat urged the police job aspirants to continue their preparation for the physical efficiency tests and the final written test.

Bhagwat on Sunday inspected the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) conducted for recruitment to police constable posts at Aurora Engineering College Ghatkesar, Gurunanak Engineering College, Ibrahimpatnam, and Princeton Degree College, Ramanthapur.

Out of 78,571 candidates who applied for the PWT, 67,709 appeared for the exam conducted at 121 centres located under the Commissionerate limits. Speaking to the media, Bhagwat said all the bandobast and other arrangements were made to conduct the exam successfully.

He said training for physical efficiency tests would be given at CAR Amberpet to the police job aspirants who were taking coaching in the pre-recruitment coaching centres arranged by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.