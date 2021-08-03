Rachakonda police arrest seven cattle smugglers, cow vigilante

Two cases were booked against Mohd Ashfaq Uddin, Mohd Amjad, Syed Fareed Ahmed, Shaik Ghani Arbaz, Shaik Kareem, Mohd Kaleem and Mohd Nazwaz Qureshi, for illegal transportation of cows and

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested for smuggling cattle apart from a cow vigilante by the Rachakonda police in Malkajgiri as part of special checking during Bakrid.

Officials said ahead of the festival on July 21, in view of transportation of cattle from various parts of the State to Hyderabad via Malkajgiri in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, two communities were at loggerheads regarding cow slaughter. To avoid communal issues, check posts were set up round the clock in coordination with the GHMC at Malkajgiri and Ghatkesar.

As part of this, two cases were booked against Mohd Ashfaq Uddin, Mohd Amjad, Syed Fareed Ahmed, Shaik Ghani Arbaz, Shaik Kareem, Mohd Kaleem and Mohd Nazwaz Qureshi, for illegal transportation of cows at Medipally and Uppal police stations. Likewise, Kalu Singh, the State President of Gau Raksha Dal was booked. All were arrested.

“Because of the continuous vigil of the police at check posts and collecting intelligence well in advance and acting timely, the occurrence of major incidents reflecting on communal law and order could be prevented,” said a senior official.

