Rachakonda police arrest two drug peddlers

The police seized 3.5 kilograms of opium, 45 grams of poppy straw powder, cash Rs. 2.80 lakh, two wheeler, two mobile phones and a travelling bag from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested two persons for allegedly procuring opium and poppy straw from Rajasthan and selling in the city. The police seized 3.5 kilograms of opium, 45 grams of poppy straw powder, cash Rs. 2.80 lakh, two wheeler, two mobile phones and a travelling bag from them.

The arrested persons are Shashipal Bishnoi (31) and Madanlal Bishnoi (36), both natives of Rajasthan.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu said the Shashipal and Madanlal were procuring the drugs from their contacts in Jodhpur and supplying in the city to their customers. Previously, also they were arrested in a similar offence.

“Both of them were caught along with the drugs during vehicle checking,” said the Rachakonda CP.

The police asked people to inform them about the persons who are in possession of drugs or selling it to other people.