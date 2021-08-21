Rachakonda Police Commissioner felicitates volunteers

Hyderabad: Traffic Marshals of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC), a group of civil society volunteers trained by the police, were felicitated by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on completing the training program here on Saturday.

A total of 45 traffic marshals were presented with appreciation certificates for their service during the pandemic lockdown.

Commending the work of the traffic marshals, Bhagwat, who is also the RKSC chairman, said, “Traffic marshals have done a wonderful service in assisting the police, specially during the pandemic. It is heartening to see the group come together to take the message to the people.”

He said there were eight traffic police stations under Rachakonda where the marshals could increase their presence. Bhagwat advised the Traffic Forum to increase their numbers and spead more awareness in the public.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .