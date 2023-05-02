Rachakonda Police Commissionerate announces new WhatsApp contact number

The new number of Rachakonda Police will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens to connect with the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at improving accessibility and ease of communication for citizens, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Monday has announced a change in their WhatsApp contact number.

The existing number, + 91 94906 17111, will be replaced by a new number – +91 87126 62111.

This change is expected to come into effect immediately, and citizens are urged to update their contact lists accordingly. The new number will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens to connect with the police in case of emergencies, complaints, or information sharing.