Rachakonda Police Commissionerate announces new WhatsApp contact number

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at improving accessibility and ease of communication for citizens, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Monday has announced a change in their WhatsApp contact number.
The existing number, + 91 94906 17111, will be replaced by a new number – +91 87126 62111.
Dear citizens, please make a note "#Rachakonda_Police_Commissionerate #WhatsApp_Number: 9490617111 is being changed to 𝟖𝟕𝟏𝟐𝟔𝟔𝟐𝟏𝟏𝟏." Please #Update Your #Contact List. pic.twitter.com/MDwSM4eN76
— Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) May 2, 2023
This change is expected to come into effect immediately, and citizens are urged to update their contact lists accordingly. The new number will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens to connect with the police in case of emergencies, complaints, or information sharing.