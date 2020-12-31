Rachakonda Police form special teams to check drunk driving on new year’s eve

All wine shops would be closed by midnight while bars and restaurants were to close by 1 am on Friday

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have constituted 50 special teams to act against drunk driving on New Year eve.

The police, who already announced that all flyovers would be closed for traffic on Thursday night, said the Special Operations Teams were working on enforcement against arrangements of rave parties and obscene dance parties in resorts, clubs and hotels.

Earlier, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat warned commuters against drunk driving, rash and negligent driving on New Year eve.

Wishing a safe and healthy New Year, Bhagwat suggested that party goers opt for a ‘designated driver for a day’, wherein one person in a group who knows to drive will be away from drinks and will safely drop others home.

“Donate blood in hospitals and not on roads this New Year,” he said.

All wine shops would be closed by midnight while bars and restaurants were to close by 1 am on Friday. Bhagwat also urged citizens to have a low key celebration of New Year this time with families in their homes. No commercial and ticketed New Year events were permitted anywhere in Rachakonda, he said.

In case of emergency, people should call on Dial 100 or 9490617111 for police assistance.

